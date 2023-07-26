



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.

Qin was last seen in public on 25 June, after being appointed to his position in December.

You can argue that sometimes when ministers go missing things are run much more efficiently. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

No reason has been given for his absence, which is fuelling speculations.

To vanish like that in China, you do immediately ask the question, don’t you? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Gang's predecessor, Wang Yi, who was Foreign Minister from 2013 to 2022, replaces him.

Prior to his disappearance, Gang was seen to be an ally of China’s President, Xi Jinping.

FILE: China's former foreign minister Qin Gang. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Take your pick; was it down to politics, ambition, betrayal, fraud, some other crime or maybe some elicit sexual liaison? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

This article first appeared on 702 : China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month