Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY!





Africa Melane speaks to Alderman JP Smith (Mayoral Committee Member at the City of Cape Town) about the free concert happening in the fan park today at 4 pm in the lead-up to the Netball World Cup which kicks off on Friday, 28 July. Yes, this is also why roads are closed in the city centre.

The City of Cape Town is hosting a free five-hour concert in the fan park, opposite the CTICC, today at 4 pm.

Access to the fan park is free for everyone and will be filled with activities, food and drinks vendors - come for the entertainment, watch the games or enjoy both.

The free five-hour concert will feature local talents such as Simmy, Nasty C, Emo Adams, GoodLuck and Kurt Darren.

Smith says the City wants to ensure that the World Cup's opening concert is "a very memorable occasion" that Capetonians are proud of.

An incredible amount of work has gone into this over the last three years. So, we want to make sure we do it in grand style. We want to make Capetonians proud. We want everyone to have an experience that rivals what they've experienced at previous world cups. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member - City of Cape Town

