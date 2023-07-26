Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
Sandra Bullock turns 59 today (26 July).
The American actor and producer is one of Hollywood’s most well-known and highest paid actors.
She has come a long way from her debut in 1987, a minor role in the thriller 'Hangman', to having multiple Oscar and Golden Globe awards to her name.
Let’s look back at 10 movie roles that made her the iconic actor she is today:
The Blind Side [2009]
She plays a mother who’s family aids a homeless young man who goes on to play All-American football and is selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
The role scored her an Oscar and Golden Globe award for Best Actress.
Miss Congeniality [2000]
Bullock plays the role of an FBI agent who goes undercover as a beauty pageant contestant to prevent a group from bombing the event.
Practical Magic [1998]
She stars alongside Nicole Kidman, as the two witch sisters' family is put under a curse that causes the men they love to die.
Ocean’s 8 [2018]
She plays Debbie, an ex-convict who orchestrates her next big hustle – to steal a $100 million necklace at one of the most photographed events of the year, the Met Gala.
The star-studded cast included Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, and many more.
Gravity [2013]
Bullock plays one of two astronauts in this sci-fi thriller who work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space.
The Proposal [2009]
In this hilarious rom-com, Bullock plays a tough boss who concocts a last-minute plan to fake marry her assistant to avoid deportation.
The Lake House [2006]
Bullock plays a lonely doctor, who once lived in a beautiful lakeside house, who falls in love via letters with the home's latest resident, a frustrated architect (played by Keanu Reeves).
Unknown to them, they lead lives two years apart.
The Heat [2013]
Bullock stars alongside Melissa McCarthy as they work together as law enforcement officers to bring down a drug lord.
Birdbox [2018]
The post-apocalyptic horror thriller follows a mother (Bullock) and her two children who try to make it to safety after an evil unseen force causes the majority of society to die by suicide.
Bullet Train [2022]
In this action comedy, Bullock plays the handler of an assassin who has to battle other killers to retrieve a briefcase from a bullet train.
