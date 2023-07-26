AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert
What are the benefits of using AI as an investment tool asks The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.
“AI will be the greatest wealth creator in history" says Matt Higgins, a self-made millionaire, CEO of investment firm RSE Ventures and guest star on ABC’s “Shark Tank.”
Speaking to CNBC recently, the businessman says the smart money is on using artificial intelligence to help you make money.
So just what are the benefits of using AI for investing, specifically in the retail sector?
Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited says AI is a massive accelerant for retail investors.
In much the same way as Covid was an unexpected accelerant for retail investors...AI has got a much more lasting and meaningful impact...Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
So just what are the advantages of using AI in the investment sphere?
The basic question, 'what should I invest in?' is a simple one but with very complex answers...AI is able to take those complex scenarios and deliver and answer that is very specific to you.Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Savage says the more traditional 'cookie cutter' approach adopted by the investment industry doesn't always take into account an investors specific needs.
They box you in to three or four investment styles or risk profiles, AI's got the ability to break that up into lots of different puzzle pieces....Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited
Want to know more about how AI can be used as an investment tool? Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : AI as an investment tool? Definitely, says a financial expert
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Artificial_Intelligence_%26_AI_%26_Machine_Learning_-_30212411048.jpg
