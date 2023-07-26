Cape Town traffic officials begin enforcing new by-law to impound vehicles
CAPE TOWN - Traffic officials in the City of Cape Town have begun enforcing a new amended by-law that gives them the power to impound vehicles on the spot for a range of offences.
Last week, 326 public transport vehicles were impounded, a sharp increase from the weeks before.
The city's JP Smith said time for errant motorists to get away with just a monetary fine had expired.
“Our enforcement agencies have many priorities. All of them are important but they cannot be everywhere at once," he said.
“Officers can do more if they do not have to police the behaviour of drivers - who simply flaunt the law by driving drunk or speeding.”
Smith said too many drivers were getting behind the wheel intoxicated.
“Of the 82 arrests by traffic officers alone, 74 were for driving under the influence. We are serious about making the roads safer for everyone, but the public needs to step up.”
For an understanding of the City of Cape Town's traffic by-law of 2019 click here.
IMPOUNDMENT OF VEHICLES AND FORFEITURE TO THE CITY
(1) For purposes of this chapter vehicle includes a motor cycle and a motor tricycle, and where relevant a quad bike, pedal cycle or animal drawn vehicle.
(2) The authorised official may in the interest and safety of the public, without prior written notice, impound vehicles where the –
(a) vehicle was involved in reckless or negligent driving or illegal street racing;
(b) vehicle is unlicensed or the licence disc has been expired for more than 90 days;
(c) vehicle is unregistered;
(d) vehicle is not fitted with licence plates,
(e) vehicle is damaged or is in a state of disrepair and is, in the opinion of the authorised official, not roadworthy;
(f) vehicle is a taxi which is being operated in contravention of the conditions of approval its operating licence or off the approved route;
(g) vehicle has been left abandoned as specified in section 61;
(h) driver of the vehicle is unlicensed, or the driver does not have his or her driver’s licence available for inspection;
(i) driver of the vehicle is under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a drug having a narcotic effect; or
(j) driver did not stop when signalled to do so by an authorised official resulting in the driver having to be pursued and forced to stop;
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town traffic officials begin enforcing new by-law to impound vehicles
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123093349_broken-down-car-being-towed-onto-flatbed-tow-truck-with-cable-for-repair-at-workshop-garage.html?vti=loy75jd6uvtcpxwu9b-1-18
More from Local
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat
The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.Read More
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment
The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.Read More
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit
Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.Read More
[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food
Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.Read More
[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?
Toxic femininity is the opposite side of the coin of toxic masculinity, and both of these behaviours cause harm to others.Read More
Eish, that's SA for you! Jamaican netball player allegedly robbed in CPT
"We aren't safe here," said a Jamaican netball player on social media.Read More
Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding
By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.Read More
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More