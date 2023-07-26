VIP officers assault: 'Mashatile never said he wasn't in the convoy' - Mbalula
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
When a video of VIP officers, later found to be a part of Paul Mashatile’s security detail, assaulting motorists went viral, the deputy president denied being at the scene.
However, the officers and the ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula claim that he was in one of the vehicles.
The secretary general said at a press briefing that the deputy president was in the convoy but would not have been able to see what was happening around him.
He added that Mashatile never claimed he was not in the convoy.
RELATED: Blue lights assault case: Victim 'tried to bump' car Mashatile was in - Accused
I saw the statement online at the time that Mashatile’s office released saying that he was not there.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
I don’t understand. Why do we even look for logic?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The eight officers accused of the assault have appeared in court on the charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : GCIS
