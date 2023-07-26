Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
[CAR REVIEW] 2nd Gen VW Amarok: More bakkie for your buck

26 July 2023 11:47 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Volkswagen
Volkswagen SA
Volkswagen SA factory
VW Amarok

South Africans typically love a bakkie, but what does motoring journo Jacob Moshokoa make of the new VW Amarok?

Relebogile Mabotja chats to motoring journalist, Jacob Moshokoa.

Picture: @performancewithpage/Instagram reel screenshot
Picture: @performancewithpage/Instagram reel screenshot

With the ever-popular crossovers saturating the car market for the last few years, you'd be forgiven for thinking that South Africans had tired of the old faithful bakkies. But not so!

In fact, this year's Car of the Year was none other than the Ford Ranger Double Cab 4×4, so it seems our love affair with the trusty pick-up truck is still going hot and heavy.

Earlier this year Volkswagen released the much anticipated second generation Amarok, coincidentally, a collaboration with Ford and manufactured on SA soil at Ford’s Silverton plant.

VW went to great lengths to make sure that they could sell us the Amarok at a decent price says motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.

Pricing is around R730, 000 which I think is decent and on par to all the other bakkies in that range.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring journalist

Other vehicles you would see in its class include the Toyota Hilux and the Ford Ranger.

I think the Amarok has a slicker look...

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring journalist

It's a solid bakkie, it's built locally and...out of all the manufacturers doing the double cab the Amarok is best without a doubt.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring journalist

The tech in the car is second to none, it's got a big screen that looks like an iPad that's quite easy to control.

Jacob Moshokoa, Motoring journalist

RELATED:'It's the most comfortable bakkie I've ever driven' - Ernest Page on VW Amarok

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [CAR REVIEW] 2nd Gen VW Amarok: More bakkie for your buck














