Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end. 28 July 2023 4:38 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life. 28 July 2023 2:53 PM
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday. 28 July 2023 3:02 PM
View all Sport
The OG Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell, brings Sex and The City to Cape Town Candace Bushnell AKA the real person behind Carrie Bradshaw speaks about her one-woman show coming to the Artscape. 28 July 2023 2:59 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Spend #AnHourWith Oros Mampofu on a trip down music memory lane this Sunday! Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 28 July 2023 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group

26 July 2023 11:19 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Africa Russia Summit
Wagner Group

Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.

Article by Gilbert M. Khadiagala, Jan Smuts Professor of International Relations and Director of the African Centre for the Study of the United States (ACSUS), University of the Witwatersrand.

Two critical issues must be top of mind for African leaders when they meet President Vladimir Putin at the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg this week.

First, they should be concerned that they don’t have a common position on the Russian-Ukraine war. The second issue of concern is the presence of Wagner group mercenaries in African conflicts.

As I have previously written on African efforts to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine, African voices are important in using their neutrality in contributing toward a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

I am a scholar of international politics who has written on major power engagements in Africa and on Africa’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war. In my view, this summit serves as an opportunity for African nations to bury their divisions on the Russia-Ukraine war. These were heightened during the votes in the United Nations General Assembly in 2022.

The June 2023 African Peace Initiative by seven African leaders to Russia and Ukraine was a bold opening effort to find peace in a war that has created a humanitarian and economic crisis. The African mission comprised South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, Comoros Azali Assoumani, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema.

But there have been some misgivings that the African peace initiative was not endorsed by the African Union, and excluded major African players. A formal statement at the summit in support of the peace initiative would remove doubts on its legitimacy.

Despite the widespread scepticism that greeted the African peace initiative, it made a strong case for peace to Russia and Ukraine. It has emboldened and opened doors for further diplomatic attempts by other global players.

The St Petersburg Russia-Africa summit should be an opportunity for Africa to put pressure on Russia to start unlocking some of the key issues raised in the 10-point peace plan tabled by the African leaders.

In recent phone calls with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed more enthusiasm for the African peace plan. This is vital because during the June visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian authorities were less enthusiastic about the African plan.

Russian mercenaries in Africa

Second, African participants at the St Petersburg summit must make their collective voice heard on Wagner Group mercenaries in African conflicts.

The lead-up to the summit coincided with reports that Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, planned to relocate most of his mercenaries to Africa. This after falling out with Moscow in June when Wagner forces launched a failed mutiny against the Russian government.

Wagner mercenaries have a substantive presence in the Central African Republic, Chad, Libya, Mali and Sudan. They have been accused of gross human rights violations and natural resource exploitation. In March 2022 they, alongside local forces, took part in the massacre of about 500 people as well as rape and torture. More abuses by the Wagner group forces have been reported in the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

At the St Petersburg summit, African leaders should remind President Putin that the Wagner Group is not Russia’s best export to Africa. Moreover, it is not a friend of Africa. This includes those regimes that invited it into their domestic conflicts. A consistent policy of building bridges in Africa would begin with President Putin’s condemnation of the mayhem of the Wagner Group in Africa.

A clear statement at the summit on threats from mercenaries would put pressure on African countries to seek peaceful approaches to their domestic conflicts. This would be a major achievement of the summit. It would dovetail with the long-standing African Convention on Mercenaries that African states signed in Libreville in 1977, and came into effect in April 1985.

Towards a new relationship?

Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. But it should also be aware of concerns that it is unable to compete with the west and China in Africa because it does not bring any tangible resources to the table. Although at the 2019 Sochi summit Putin claimed that he would seek to engage in “competition for cooperation with Africa”, none of this has materialised beyond military investements in conflict areas.

The St Petersburg summit is billed as an economic and humanitarian forum. The African leaders need to impress upon President Vladimir Putin that the most immediate humanitarian act he can take would be to allow exports of Ukrainian grain and fertilisers through the Black Sea. This is part of the 10-point African peace initiative.

Perhaps to entice more African states to attend the summit, President Putin has offered to replace Ukraine’s grain supplies to Africa with Russia’s grain, food products and fertilisers. But this unilateral promise is unlikely to meet all of Africa’s needs.

It would also leave out other nations that depend on Ukrainian grain and fertilisers. For this reason, African states need to lean on Putin to renew the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which permitted the exports of grains and fertilisers to the world.

In addition, African states should use the collective weight of the continent to nudge President Putin to commit to a speedy end to the war.

Probably to lower the expectation of African participants at the summit, President Putin has spoken in modest terms about building national human resources capacity and inviting Africans to a global youth festival in Russia next year.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.

RELATED: Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali




26 July 2023 11:19 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Africa Russia Summit
Wagner Group

More from World

Iran executes two 'Quran burners' and 'atheism promoters' for blasphemy

Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades

28 July 2023 3:08 PM

Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit?

28 July 2023 12:37 PM

The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: 123RF

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

28 July 2023 9:54 AM

UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty

27 July 2023 2:01 PM

Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © maimento/123rf.com

Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on

27 July 2023 11:22 AM

Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics

Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him

27 July 2023 9:19 AM

Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: China's former foreign minister Qin Gang. Picture: Wikimedia commons

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month

26 July 2023 9:22 AM

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Devastating Wildfires In Greece / Twitter: @sirajnoorani

[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands

25 July 2023 12:02 PM

If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali

25 July 2023 11:35 AM

According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter

24 July 2023 12:09 PM

The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Vegan burger. © anaumenko/123rf.com

High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat

28 July 2023 5:33 PM

The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ostariyanov/123rf.com

City 'clamps down' on sewer pump station vandalism with R123 million investment

28 July 2023 4:38 PM

The upgrade includes the implementation of advanced security to bring vandalism and theft to an end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TechMarkit launches first SA retail laptop library / Pexels: Life Of Pix

South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit

28 July 2023 4:01 PM

Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food

28 July 2023 2:35 PM

Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?

28 July 2023 1:45 PM

Toxic femininity is the opposite side of the coin of toxic masculinity, and both of these behaviours cause harm to others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hijacking stock photo. Picture: rattanakun/123rf.com

Eish, that's SA for you! Jamaican netball player allegedly robbed in CPT

28 July 2023 1:27 PM

"We aren't safe here," said a Jamaican netball player on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.

Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding

28 July 2023 1:11 PM

By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'

28 July 2023 10:31 AM

SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Nick Fewings

It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm

28 July 2023 10:10 AM

Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

28 July 2023 9:22 AM

Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing the EFF 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner at Emperor's Palace on 27 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

28 July 2023 8:03 AM

The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission was among several guests who attended the party's 10th anniversary birthday dinner held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gender equality / Pexels: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?

27 July 2023 3:15 PM

Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'

26 July 2023 6:28 AM

The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human development lens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @VFPlus/Twitter

[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill

24 July 2023 2:41 PM

Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefing the media at the ANCWL's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat

23 July 2023 8:30 AM

'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Delegates at the ANC Women's League's elective conference in Johannesburg on 22 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Katlego Jiyane

Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League

23 July 2023 8:07 AM

The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on Crimean Bridge attack via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on 17 July 2023. Picture: Alexander KAZAKOV / SPUTNIK / AFP

DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility

21 July 2023 4:44 PM

As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so

21 July 2023 10:19 AM

As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals

20 July 2023 10:18 PM

The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa

20 July 2023 1:38 PM

South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend

Weather

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

Local Business

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 11:18 PM

'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga

28 July 2023 11:14 PM

Case of 5 accused in Nick Frischke’s disappearance postponed

28 July 2023 10:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA