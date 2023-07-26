Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online stories.
Skip to 11.02 for this one.
Friedman says that if there's one thing Oppenheimer does lots of... it's chain smoking.
"It almost makes you want to start smoking while watching it." says, the trend spotter.
While it may look like real cigarettes and smoke on screen, it definitely is fake behind the scenes.
Actors like Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer' are not smoking real cigarettes because they've been proven to be detrimental to your health.
So, if you see actors smoking on screen it's probably herbal cigarettes without tobacco, nicotine, or other additives.
Usually, fake cigarettes are made from herbal ingredients like rose petals, clover and tea leaves.
It's also reported that these herbal alternatives aren't without health risks but they're nowhere near as bad for you as full-blown actual cigarettes.
Murphy's even said that he's going to start avoiding roles that require him to smoke so much because these faux ciggies just taste bad.
Friedman says these fake cigarettes on screen are an "interesting" sign of how movies have changed over the years...
It's interesting because seeing actors with a cigarette in their mouth as a kid was just normal...now, you don't see that as often, unless it's a movie that's a period piece.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford also remembers a time when smoking was allowed in studios and you couldn't really speak badly about this habit since most of the cigarette brands were being advertised on radio. "I couldn't imagine a time without smoking in a studio." says, Ford - and look at us now.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cillian_Murphy-2014.jpg
More from Entertainment
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.Read More
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY!
Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artists.Read More
Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!Read More
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend
It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To.Read More
Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and the finale will air on 26 August.Read More
'Today is a good day' says Lira in her first interview since having a stroke
The songstress, real name is Lerato Molapo, suffered a stroke while in Germany last year, which left her unable to speak.Read More
Zoë Brown wins big for Heartlands Baby Sanctuary on Deal or No Deal SA
First up on Deal or No Deal SA celeb week is media personality Zoë Brown.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, Matt LeBlanc! How YOU doin'?
You may know him as Joey from 'Friends', but here are five other roles you probably didn’t know he played.Read More