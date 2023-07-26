[LISTEN] 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
Clarence Ford interviews Psychologist Dr Lynne Damons, Mark van der Walt from Men Helping Men, and Erol Mentor from the Mankind Project.
The case of Naeema Marshall who was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy after she rejected his advances, has raised concerns over rejection and how one deals with it, but most importantly, the on going gender-based violence pandemic faced in the country.
According to the SAPS crime stats, over 13 000 women were victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm between July and September 2022.
Additionally, 989 women were murdered during this reporting period.
Where does violence stem from?
Damons says that it starts from a young age – what you've been exposed to and the unhealthy dynamics that you've been a part of.
Children are often referred to as 'copycats' because they learn from what you do, not what you say.
And as a result, there are certain practices that people think are the norm, such as acting out violently, or dealing with their emotions in a particular way, because it's what they've been exposed to and all they know.
It's also very important that as men and women go through change, we think of the younger people and that really starts at the cradle.Dr Lynne Damons, psychologist
For Mentor, he says that because of his parents' untouched trauma, that was passed down and instilled in him, which affected the ways in which he navigated the world.
Van der Walt adds to this, saying that each man carries a different degree of hurt, but detecting and dealing with it in the early stages is critical.
Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children, Hurt men hurt women.Mark van der Walt, Men Helping Men
