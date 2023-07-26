Judge Mokgoatlheng dismisses defence’s claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die
JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has disputed claims by the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that the Bafana Bafana captain was left to die.
This came after the defence lawyer for accused number five, Zandile Mshololo, put it to State witness Khaya Ngcatshe that none of the Khumalo sisters were at Meyiwa's side after he was shot.
In what's believed to be a robbery gone wrong, the former captain was shot at the home of Kelly and Zandi Khumalo's mother in Vosloorus in 2014.
READ MORE:
-
Meyiwa murder trial: Kelly Khumalo’s neighbour returns to witness stand
-
'There was a stain of blood': Witness recalls events after Senzo Meyiwa was shot
-
Zandi Khumalo wraps up testimony in rebooted Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Ngcatshe, who was Khumalo's neighbour at the time, took to the stand for a second day on Wednesday.
He testified that when he found Meyiwa inside the house, he had not received any medical care.
“Where was the Khumalo house, especially Kelly and her mother MaKhumalo, when you came back from the park where you had been looking for the intruders?” Mshololo asked.
“I only recall seeing Kelly’s mother. The others I did not see. I don’t remember,” Ngcatshe answered.
“As he was sitting in that critical condition, is there any Khumalo family member who was helping him or he was left there to die by himself?” Msholo asked.
But the judge interjected, hitting out at Mshololo's line of questioning.
“Left there to die? Zandile said she went to MaPhiri. Let’s not adulterate the evidence by stating non-essential [information] that we can never, ever testify to. She said she panicked, she froze, she came out, she went to MaPhiri... she couldn’t even dial 10 111 and now you’re telling us he was left there to die,” said Mokgoatlheng.
A third witness has been called to testify.
This article first appeared on EWN : Judge Mokgoatlheng dismisses defence’s claims Senzo Meyiwa was left to die
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot
Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
Gender-based violence remains an epidemic in South Africa. Why?Read More
Midday Report Express: VIP Protection officers in court for bail application
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Be honest about your sick leave
Be truthful or face the consequences.Read More
[PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck
How many truckers don't know about this one? Or are we bridge-ing to the choir? Either way, the truck-eating bridge eats again.Read More
Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job
The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.Read More