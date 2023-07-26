[LISTEN] Lawyers say the Road Accident Fund has RAPIDLY declined
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Lizelle Haskins, Spokesperson for the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and Collins Letsoalo, CEO of the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
There have been complaints about the RAF’s poor service as it's often unable to compensate victims.
Haskins says that there has been a rapid decline in the RAF’s ability to fulfill its mandate since 2020.
This is typically experienced when the fund is receiving, registering and investigating or processing claims.Advocate Lizelle Haskins, Spokesperson - National Association of Democratic Lawyers
She adds that basic administration is a problem with the fund.
Various legal representatives have stated that Letsoalo is not qualified for the CEO role and should be axed.
Haskins says the CEO must be a legally qualified person with suitable experience.
However, Letsoalo denies that he is not qualified to hold this position.
It is a lie like all these other lies that are being told.Collins Letsoalo, CEO - Road Accident Fund
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Lawyers say the Road Accident Fund has RAPIDLY declined
