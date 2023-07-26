SA has a judge shortage, and it's creating serious backlogs





Lester Kiewit speaks to Alison Tilley, attorney and co-ordinator of Judges Matter.

A Western Cape High Court judge, Robert Henney, reportedly claimed that almost 11 matters had to be postponed in a single day.

This included the trial of controversial businessman and alleged underworld figure, Mark Lifman.

In parts of the country, the population and the crime rate, have grown significantly in the last few years yet the number of judges has stayed the same.

This is causing massive backlogs for victims of crime to have justice in their cases.

Tilley says this problem has been brewing in the lower and high courts for a while.

She adds that the county needs to find ways to find more judges, as this impacts individuals’ constitutional rights.

Judges in our country are under an enormous amount of pressure and Tilley says this does have consequences, with some even having to step down.

Judges are like anybody else, if you put them under too much pressure over too long a period of time their health is inevitably going to suffer. Alison Tilley, Attorney/Co-ordinator of Judges Matter

These are not young people coming into the system. Alison Tilley, Attorney/Co-ordinator of Judges Matter

