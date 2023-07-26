TikTok introduces text-only posts as the social media battle heats up
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire about trending online stories (Skip to 4:09).
It has undoubtedly been a busy few weeks for social media with the introduction of Threads and Twitter’s major rebrand.
As Twitter… sorry, X continues to settle into its new black and white rebrand, Threads continues to roll out new updates.
This includes a ‘following’ feed which actually came from a request made to founder Mark Zuckerberg on the Threads app.
“Ask and you shall receive,” Zuckerberg responded.
Sure enough, this kicked off a trend of requests from users, others joking about making the platform look like a pre-Musk Twitter.
However, the biggest story at the moment is TikTok’s latest feature – text-only posts which could rival the whole lot.
The app says it is simply giving users ‘another way to express themselves’.
This is after the Chinese-owned platform launched a new music streaming service to rival the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.
The last laugh will be if the Chinese-owned video streaming app TikTok takes over the whole lot.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent.
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-black-android-smartphone-5081930/
