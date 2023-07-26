



Uh oh... the bridge in Muizenberg struck again this morning, eating a truck... for the... we can't keep up with how many times this has happened now, but it's A LOT!

Muizenberg's Famous Truck-Eating Bridge is so famous that you can even follow it on Facebook to keep up with all the dining experiences.

The latest post was captured on Wednesday morning, showing the bridge (Bridget, if you will) devouring a truck.

We just have one question, why aren't the drivers aware of the bridge's height by now?

After all, it's not the first time the bridge has got the munchies.

While there's been talks about the bridge being muzzled, seems like we're over the damage it causes.

This article first appeared on KFM : [PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck