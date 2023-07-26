Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Madimetja Kgobe, Chartered Accountant (SA) and General Tax Practitioner.
The revenue service won a case where it alleged a taxpayer’s returns did not match their bank account.
SARS was able to identify roughly R4.5 million that was deposited into the taxpayers Investec and Nedbank bank accounts that was not declared, and charged interest and penalties on this.
Kgobe says that SARS has the capability to know what is coming in and out of your bank account, and other details you have given to the bank.
Not only your retail banking institution, your investments and the likes.Madimetja Kgobe, CA (SA)/General Tax Practitioner
They have had the capability to do this from 2012.Madimetja Kgobe, CA (SA)/General Tax Practitioner
He adds that SARS has automated bots or AI that listen to transactions and can pick up if you have submitted false information.
To avoid being caught out by the tax man, it is essential to ensure that all your tax information and financial affairs are up to date.
Ensure that you have engaged with a tax specialist, and you are on top of your submissions.Madimetja Kgobe, CA (SA)/General Tax Practitioner
However, Kgobe says that for the majority of taxpayers, who do not have a side business, multiple properties or their own business, the submissions by their employer will largely cover everything.
As long as you are honest about your financial situation, you are unlikely to run into any problems.
This article first appeared on 702
