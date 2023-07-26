[LISTEN] Be honest about your sick leave
Employment expert Lauren Salt dives into the ins and outs of sick leave following a recent Labour Court case.
Calling in sick might seem like a simple task, and sometimes it can be, provided you are truthful.
A conversation sparked recently about what one can and cannot do while on sick leave after a surprising ruling by the Labour Court against a fired SARS employee who called in sick to participate in an EFF protest.
The employee was caught out when his supervisor saw him on TV at the protest.
The employee initially won his appeal in the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) - the employment tribunal ordering that he be reinstated and be given back pay.
The Labour Court overturned the ruling, finding that SARS acted within its rights to fire him as he "asserted and faked" his illness to attend the protest march.
What is sick leave
Sick leave falls under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.
Employees are entitled to a number of sick leave days based on a specific period which is dependent on the number of days worked in a six-week period, over a leave cycle of three years.
Paid sick leave is ordinarily one or two days, longer periods require a medical certificate to receive payment.
Failure to produce a medical certificate can lead to the sick leave being unpaid.
Salt notes that a legal and valid medical certificate, or sick note, must include:
• It is the opinion of the medical practitioner that, the employee is unable to work due to sickness or injury.
Additional information includes the practice and doctor’s contact information as well as the doctor’s signature.
This allows employers to verify the validity of the sick note.
It must fall within the ambit; it doesn’t necessarily need to say what you are sick or injured of but it needs to have those elements.Lauren Salt, employment executive – E.N.S Africa
Regarding this case, the employee reported that he was unwell for a few days.
The manager suggested going to the doctor should the illness persist – which the employee did on the third day of sick leave.
The manager approached the employee for an explanation, but the employee was dishonest.
That for the judge in the Labour Court was something that was disregarded by the CCMA Commissioner, read with the fact that the sick note only came later and did not mean that he was sick for the preceding two days and was unable to perform his function.Lauren Salt, employment executive – E.N.S Africa
Certainly, if you are sick and you are going to secure a sick note saying that you are unable to work, you must in fact be unable to work and you must not be doing things contrary to that.Lauren Salt, employment executive – E.N.S Africa
Scroll above to listen to the full in-depth discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Be honest about your sick leave
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-lying-on-bed-while-blowing-her-nose-3807629/
More from Local
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot
Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
Gender-based violence remains an epidemic in South Africa. Why?Read More
Midday Report Express: VIP Protection officers in court for bail application
All the news you need to know.Read More
[PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck
How many truckers don't know about this one? Or are we bridge-ing to the choir? Either way, the truck-eating bridge eats again.Read More
Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job
The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.Read More
SA has a judge shortage, and it's creating serious backlogs
South Africa has a shortage of judges, which is becoming a barrier to delivering justice.Read More