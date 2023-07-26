BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil?
Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.
Whether we like it or not, the automotive world is moving away from fossil fuels and embracing electricity.
BMW's latest and greatest XM is the ultimate combination of comfort and luxury, and for R3.4 million, you should expect nothing less.
Features include:
- 480kW engine performance
- 4.25 hour charging time
- 2.71 per 100km fuel consumption
- 61g per km CO2 emission
RELATED: All the electric cars available in South Africa
The BMW XM 🤩 combines a 4.4-liter V-8 BMW M TwinPower Turbo combustion engine and a high-performance electric motor. Together, they deliver a maximum of 644 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque 🏁 Check out this 2023 XM through the link for more details! https://t.co/Gzz4ASZEZ2 pic.twitter.com/lGKH2vRUoI' Paul Miller BMW (@PaulMillerBMW) July 25, 2023
RELATED: Will electric vehicles ever get cheaper in South Africa?
It looks very commanding on the road because it is big and burly.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
This is for the person that wants the biggest, baddest, fastest car on the road, but still wants to take care of the environment.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Twitter: PaulMillerBMW
More from Lifestyle
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances
A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise.Read More
Puppy yoga, goat meditation... is working out online with pets ethical?
An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures.Read More
TikTok introduces text-only posts as the social media battle heats up
The battle between social media platforms is escalating.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] 2nd Gen VW Amarok: More bakkie for your buck
South Africans typically love a bakkie, but what does motoring journo Jacob Moshokoa make of the new VW Amarok?Read More
I think my child has anxiety. What are the treatment options?
Doing simple things, such as improving your child's diet, sleep and exercise can have a big impact on their mental health.Read More
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.Read More
Want to help the environment? A vegan diet can make a huge difference
A major study found that a vegan diet has just 30% of the environmental impact of a high-meat diet.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 25 July 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More