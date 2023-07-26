Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot
JOHANNESBURG - Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus neighbour, Nthabiseng Mokete, said she saw three people flee from near the scene where the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in 2014.
Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.
She is the second neighbour to testify in the new trial since proceedings resumed more than a week ago.
#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Counsel for accused 1 and 2 - Sipho Ramosepele - begins his cross examination with rehashing Ngcatshe's testimony in chief.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023
There are some details Ngcatshe says he can't remember from the night because of the trauma of seeing his hero in a bad state. ~K
In her previous testimony, Zandi Khumalo told the court that her then-boyfriend, Longwe Twala, was the first to flee from the scene after a shot was fired in a scuffle with two intruders.
Although Mokete said she doesn’t know the identity of the first person she saw running past her, she described the runner as a tall man.
Mokete said the other two people fled after she heard the second shot.
Mokete's description of one of the runners is consistent with Khumalo's description of one of the intruders.
"The second was average-height, he wasn’t too fat, nor was he too lean and I remember that he had dreadlocks."
Mokete testified that she heard a total of three shots.
It's understood all three fled on foot.
This article first appeared on EWN : Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
Gender-based violence remains an epidemic in South Africa. Why?Read More
Midday Report Express: VIP Protection officers in court for bail application
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Be honest about your sick leave
Be truthful or face the consequences.Read More
[PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck
How many truckers don't know about this one? Or are we bridge-ing to the choir? Either way, the truck-eating bridge eats again.Read More
Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job
The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.Read More
SA has a judge shortage, and it's creating serious backlogs
South Africa has a shortage of judges, which is becoming a barrier to delivering justice.Read More