N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
JOHANNESBURG - The VIP protection officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that the State’s case of assault against them was weak.
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
They are charged with several counts of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.
Except for personal circumstances, the affidavits submitted to court by the eight SAPS VIP Protection officers were similar.
They intend on pleading not guilty. The group told the court they would suffer prejudice if not released on bail and promised not to interfere with witnesses.
Advocate Fanie Kabani, who is representing four of the accused, said that the State did not have enough evidence to keep them in custody pending a trial.
The case continues at the Randburg Magistrates Court.
Court adjourned to tomorrow for further bail hearings. TCG pic.twitter.com/xrMkQZHHqd' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
More from Local
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
Kelly Khumalo's neighbour says she saw 3 people flee scene where Meyiwa was shot
Nthabiseng Mokete made the revelation during her evidence in the ongoing murder trial at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
Gender-based violence remains an epidemic in South Africa. Why?Read More
Midday Report Express: VIP Protection officers in court for bail application
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Be honest about your sick leave
Be truthful or face the consequences.Read More
[PICS] Muizenberg bridge got the munchies (again) eating arch enemy truck
How many truckers don't know about this one? Or are we bridge-ing to the choir? Either way, the truck-eating bridge eats again.Read More
Gcaleka among 8 candidates shortlisted for Public Protector job
The eight candidates, who will now all be screened before being called for interviews next month, are mostly all legal professionals.Read More
SA has a judge shortage, and it's creating serious backlogs
South Africa has a shortage of judges, which is becoming a barrier to delivering justice.Read More