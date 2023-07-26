City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
John Perlman interviews Floyd Brink, City Manager for Johannesburg.
One person died and dozens were injured when an underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg last week.
While the cause of the explosion remains unclear, the municipality has mandated its Disaster Management Centre to finalise a report to declare the gas explosion a local state of disaster.
Brink says that the City is awaiting laboratory results to identify the ignited gas type, adding that the results will be communicated once received.
Should the explosion be declared a local state of disaster, it will unlock vital funds to cover the costs needed to assess the impact of the explosion on infrastructure and the required rehabilitation work.
We are really trying not to speculate at this stage what it is up until such time that we do have the results.Floyd Brink, City Manager – Johannesburg
The rubble removal remains critical for us.Floyd Brink, City Manager – Johannesburg
This article first appeared on 702 : City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Source : Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
