Best of CapeTalk
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?

26 July 2023 8:59 PM
by Carlo Petersen
Tags:
SA Home loans

What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler about what the banks are doing to help their home loan customers.

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-money-show/consumer-ninja-after-10-steep-interest-rate-hike-a/embed&quot; allow="autoplay; clipboard-write" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Consumer ninja - After 10 steep interest rate hike, are banks helping home loan customers ?"></iframe>

With home loanees in South Africa (SA) suffering due to consecutive interest rate hikes, one bank is offering its customers relief, while others aren't budging.

At 8.25% the repo rate was last this high in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

A week ago, Standard Bank announced that it had taken a proactive step.

The Bank states that it identified 20 000 of its home loanees who were feeling it the most, and automatically froze their home loan interest rate for nine months.

This has added a year to their term but will cushion them from further rate hikes in the near future.

Standard Bank is not expecting interest rates to drop until late next year.

The bank gave its customers the option to opt out, and apparently only five percent have done so in the past month or so.

Feeling the most pain - according to Standard Bank - is the biggest slice (35%) of the SA home loans market; those earning R15K to R40K, who live in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Many of them are first-time home buyers, who bought in late 2000 and early 2021 when interest rates were really low. Some of their repayments now make up more than 40% of their income.

“When we extend loans, we try to build in adequate fat, looking at applicant’s financials, but we couldn’t have anticipated all the hits - hikes in petrol, loadshedding costs, employers reducing or ending work-from-home arrangements, hikes in levies, electricity, food, etcetera,” said Standard Bank chief risk officer Thabani Ndwandwe.

The banks, including Standard Bank, got their communication about the "Covid payment holiday" wrong as they didn't properly relay what it would cost them in terms of loan extension.

Standard Bank are now sending out detailed emails and checking in with struggling clients every few months. They have also hired enough call-centre operators to do the communication.

Some of the bank's relief options, include:

EasySell: A private sale programme that enables Standard Bank clients with difficulty meeting their monthly repayments to sell their property at market-related prices and settle their home loan debt.

Term Extension: A loan modification extending the remaining payment period. This lowers the monthly repayments, but also increases the overall interest on the loan.

Re-Spread: For those already in arrears - distributing the arrears over the remaining term, which comes at a cost of monthly repayments.

Debt Consolidation: Combining multiple debts into a single and more manageable loan with a potential of a lower interest rate.

It's an extraordinary time.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

What are other banks doing?

ABSA: The bank has enhanced forbearance programmes that it can offer based on the nature of their financial circumstances. These are split between short term and long-term plans. Should a customer be faced with the unfortunate situation of not being able to meet their home loan payments for a couple of months or in the worst-case scenario, being unable to meet their home loan instalment commitments in totality, the Bank has processes and tools available to assist through this time. That includes an assisted sales programme called HelpUSell which helps customers sell their property for the highest possible price.

FNB: "We are in closed period, as a result we won’t be able to share any or info about what proactive steps we’ve taken." Solutions: Loanees can apply for help via the app.

On offer: A wide range of repayment arrangements, debt consolidation and debt restructures. The bank also does the help-you-sell-your-home thing through Quicksell.

NEDBANK: “We offer tailored payment plans to help address their temporary financial distress. Our goal is to gradually normalise their payment obligations over time. For clients who have fallen behind on their Nedbank loans, we strive to keep them in their homes or vehicles by providing restructures that reduce their monthly debt payments, assisting them in getting back on track.

"We encourage clients to consolidate their existing debts, thereby lowering their monthly debt payments. And home sell help - to get the best possible price. We’ll reveal the latest 'impairment numbers' on 8 August, when we report on our financial performance.

CAPITEC: Capitec has only been offering home loans since 2021. The bank states that it has not repossessed any property from clients since the inception of its offering, which they do through partners. The bank claims it is always looking for ways to assist its clients through tough times.

All the banks urged their clients to contact them the moment they realise they may default on their home loan, in order the discuss relief options.




