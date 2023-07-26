[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent at Daily Maverick.
<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-money-show/press-freedom-daily-maverick-s-press-accreditation/embed" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Press Freedom: Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for the Russia-Africa summit revoked with no reason"></iframe>
The censure is the latest in a long list of institutions and organisations that have elected to shut down media engagement.
Poplak believes this is the road to autocracy.
He penned an article for Daily Maverick, writing that in most moral universes, "employing some circumspection regarding Russia’s motivations for invading Ukraine should be an acceptable pastime. Not here. And to be sure, this publication has been, and will remain, resolutely critical of the invasion. Again, that shouldn’t be confused with an endorsement for the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, or a plea for the continued subjugation of Palestinian rights, or an attempt to bury the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. It’s just that invading countries and killing civilians is a shitty thing to do, and there should be a censure for that sort of thing."
Poplak says they applied for accreditation for experienced foreign correspondent Peter Fabricius, but the accreditation was "simply revoked".
There was no explanation. I think it may have been because of something we said.Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent at Daily Maverick
Bruce says Daily Maverick is known for being critical about injustice and have spoken out against the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and is unequivocal about ANC corruption and government corruption, "none of which goes down well in Vladimir Putin's Russia."
No, it doesn't and here's what I find deeply ironic... Because of the coverage we have done on Russia, they have actually taken us... the Russia Embassy has taken us to the Press Ombudsman... Now that is something that you cannot do in Russia.Richard Poplak, Senior Correspondent at Daily Maverick
"Criticise Russia in South Africa and you get taken to the Press Ombudsman, but criticise Russia in Russia and you get thrown out of a window, spontaneously," says Poplak.
