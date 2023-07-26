[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and author of Steinheist.
<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/the-money-show/steinhoff-shareholders-vote-to-dissolve-company-de/embed" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Steinhoff shareholders vote to dissolve company, delist from the JSE"></iframe>
Steinhoff has been granted a three-year debt repayment holiday in exchange for delisting the company from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges and handing over economic control to its creditors.
Around 99% of shareholders who attended an extraordinary general meeting in Amsterdam backed the debt-ridden retailer's proposal to delist on Wednesday.
A Dutch court certified Steinhoff's move from a publicly listed company owned by shareholders to a delisted group under the control of its creditors, making the decision to delist a foregone conclusion.
It's an end of an era but there are still many questions in the air. What's going to happen to the company... with its assets?Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and author of Steinheist
Rose says something else to consider is what will happen to the people who defrauded the company from R106 billion. He explains that the German courts are trying to do something, but South Africa is doing "absolutely nothing".
At this point it looks like the German courts are more likely to ensure accountability than South Africa. What happened with Steinhoff is an example of what can happen when auditors and the board are looking the wrong way.Rob Rose, Editor of Financial Mail and author of Steinheist
Rose says there could be an upside for the company if they are able to sell their assets and recover everything. "They have done some really innovative things to make the company last longer than expected," he says.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
