'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
Robert Marawa speaks to Jessica Motaung, marketing and commercial director at Kaizer Chiefs and Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs Defender.
Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director, Jessica Motaung says the upcoming season will be one of transformation for the club and has called for patience and understanding from its supporters.
There has been a lot of change at the Soweto giants in the off season with Molefi Ntseki set to take charge next season.
Amakhosi will be hoping to improve on their 5th place finish under Arthur Zwane last season.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Motaung says they're hoping for it to be a memorable campaign.
We want ambitious players at the club. We provide the platform for them to do that and it’s up to them perform on that platform.Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director
This is a season of transformation for us and we are taking the work that needs to be done very seriously. I love the passion for the club, but people need to be kind in the way they engage because supporters can be quite nasty at times especially on social media where people can say whatever they want and remain nameless.Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director
We are looking for sustainable growth and success. Greatness is about overcoming challenges.Jessica Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs Marketing and Commercial Director
Motaung added that the club had held initial talks with Nasreddine Nabi to be the new head coach, but discussions never went further that.
Discussions did however go further with Given Msimango who joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy in this transfer window with the 26-year-old having captained Galaxy last season.
I’m taking things as they come and the club is very supportive when it comes to aspects off the field. In terms of the footballing aspect I am glad to be surrounded by like-minded people who want to constantly improve and I’m just enjoying the moment.Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs Defender
I see this as a club that invest in the youth and wants the players to spread their wings, not only just in Africa but throughout the world as well. I need to repay the investment that the club has put in me and win trophies. There are new faces and we need time to find ourselves in the club but we also know that we need to win and perform well in every game.Given Msimango, Kaizer Chiefs Defender
Chiefs start their season with a game against Chippa United on Sunday 6 August.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
