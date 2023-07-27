



Sinead O'Connor (56) has died, Irish media reported on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," a statement from her family read.

O'Connor recorded 10 albums, but she is most well-known for her 1990 smash-hit cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U".

She struggled with severe mental health issues and was open about suicidal thoughts she often had.

Her son, Shane, committed suicide in 2022. He was 17 years old.

She has three surviving children.

