The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Entertainment

Sinead O'Connor (56) has died

27 July 2023 6:21 AM
by Kabous le Roux

The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.

Sinead O'Connor (56) has died, Irish media reported on Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," a statement from her family read.

O'Connor recorded 10 albums, but she is most well-known for her 1990 smash-hit cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U".

She struggled with severe mental health issues and was open about suicidal thoughts she often had.

Her son, Shane, committed suicide in 2022. He was 17 years old.

She has three surviving children.

Click here to read more.




27 July 2023 6:21 AM
by Kabous le Roux

