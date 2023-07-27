[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
Say it with us... local will always be? Yes... lekker.
Nilla Allin is an American artist who visited Cape Town earlier this year and made a song called 'VOETSEK' after learning local slang.
After documenting her experience on social media, Allin transformed one of Mzansi's favourite phrases (it's 'voetsek') into a song after a user on social media asked her to.
Of course, this hit went viral.
Since the song's popularity, social media users, especially on TikTok, kept tagging YoungstaCPT in the comments of videos with the song in it, asking the rapper to hop onto this one and do what he does best... add extra Kaapstad to it.
@official.nilla Replying to @Ashwin Koopman IM OFFICIALLY SOUTH AFRICAN. PERIOD 🇿🇦❤️🤣🤣🤣 #voetsek ♬ original sound - Nilla Allin
AND HE DID... because YoungstaCPT comes through!
The 'VOETSEK' EP featuring YoungstaCPT drops on Friday, 28 July.
But you don't have to wait until then, you can listen to the teaser posted by Allin below.
@official.nilla “TSEK!” EP drops July 28th!!! NILLA ALLIN FT. YOUNGSTA CPT 🔥SAVE THE DATE 🗣️🗣️🗣️ #nillaallin #southafrica #tsek #voetsek ♬ original sound - Nilla Allin
After 15 seconds, we have just one word... F.I.R.E!
In the words of Allin, "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?"
We love to see the power of TSEK strike... again!
