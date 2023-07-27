Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
Clement Manyathela speaks with Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Russia-Africa summit aimed at strengthening cooperation between Russia and African states is taking place in St Petersburg on Thursday and Friday (27 and 28 July).
It occurs at a time when geopolitical tensions are at boiling point due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The summit is far smaller than the first one in 2019, with only 16 African heads of state participating compared to 43 at the inaugural one.
Magwenya says the President aims to boost trade between South Africa and Russia.
We will be looking at those opportunities, not only during the summit but on an ongoing bilateral engagement basis.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - President Ramaphosa
He adds that any commitments made must be backed up by funding and clear timelines.
With regards to the Black Sea Grain Deal, which Russia recently pulled out of, Magwenya says there are ongoing discussions at Ramaphosa’s level with Russia and the United Nations to see the deal revived.
It is a matter of concern that that initiative has collapsed.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - President Ramaphosa
That will be top of the agenda in terms of discussions.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - President Ramaphosa
He says that the war in Ukraine will also be discussed, and voices disappointment that the devastation is still ongoing.
The President is likely to talk about how to bring about peace.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171816120_child-in-a-wheat-field-in-vyshyvanka-the-concept-of-the-independence-day-of-ukraine-selective-focus-.html?vti=nmam5r3cbq8owmx9tn-1-35
More from Local
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
The eight VIP Protection Unit members, filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway, said that if they are denied bail, they would be 'deprived' of having enough time to 'adequately prepare' for their internal Saps disciplinary hearings.Read More
GDE to report dismissed Crawford College teacher to SACE for 'promoting' racism
The 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed on Monday after she was caught on camera writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More
More from Africa
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities'
[LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide.Read More
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power
The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?Read More
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws
Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda.Read More
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president
Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show.Read More
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400
More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya.Read More
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you'
Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on ensuring that all their citizens return home.Read More
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile
It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it
The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.Read More