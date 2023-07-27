Streaming issues? Report here
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him

27 July 2023 9:19 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Kevin Spacey
sexual assault allegations

Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London.

Clement Manyathela speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.

Spacey was charged with nine sexual offences relating to four different men after a string of accusations were made against him in 2017.

The 64-year-old actor denied all charges brought against him, and Sir Elton John was among those who testified in his defence.

The jury found him not guilty on all counts at court on Wednesday, after reportedly deliberating for more than twelve hours.

Speaking afterwards, he said he was grateful to the jury.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Prior to the accusations, Spacey was the lead in the popular series, House of Cards.

It is not yet clear if he will return to acting or whether the accusations did too much damage to his career.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics
Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics

In our age of cancel culture, can Kevin Spacey come back or will that mud stick?

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him




