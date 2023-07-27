TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts





The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield speaks with Cheslyn Jacobs, TymeBank’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Some TymeBank users have taken to social media to say that money has gone out of their accounts, despite transactions being declined.

According to Jacobs, there were a number of outages on Tuesday, which caused these issues.

However, he says that roughly 98% of those transactions were automatically fixed, with the remainder being corrected manually on Wednesday morning.

If there are any customers who feel that has not happened, they can of course get hold of us. Cheslyn Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer - TymeBank

TymeBank has found the cause of the problem and will work on improving how they resolve the issue should it occur again.

The reality is that technology will fail from time to time, but I think what we need to be better at is how we manage it for our customers. Cheslyn Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer - TymeBank

