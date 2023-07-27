Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August
It looks like motorists will be feeling a tighter pinch at the pumps next week as the latest forecast points to a steep hike in the price of petrol and diesel.
The Central Energy Fund’s recent daily snapshot anticipates a 20 to 25 cents increase in the price of petrol per litre and an almost 60 cents increase per litre in the price of diesel.
Despite a stronger rand, the rise in global oil prices has driven the increase.
The Automobile Association (AA) warns that the fuel hike could be even higher if oil prices persist until the end of this week when the prices are finalized.
“Currently, the trajectory indicates that all fuel will be more expensive in August, with the quantum of the increases most probably being higher than the current data indicates,” AA says.
RELATED: Make your fuel tank last with these easy tips
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
