'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
Africa Melane interviews Dr Patricks Voua Otomo, Head of the Ecotoxicology Research Laboratory at the University of the Free State (UFS).
Earlier this year, the community of Hammanskraal was struck by a deadly cholera outbreak and they can't seem to catch a break.
While the source remains unclear, an independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in nearby rivers.
RELATED: Tshwane Mayor on cholera outbreak: 'We're at the end of a long line of failure'
Given to the nature of the disease, determining the epicenter is challenging.
Otomo says that inadequate waste water treatments need to be addressed to ensure that water provided to communities are clean and safe to consume.
Additionally, providing environmental education to nearby communities can help reduce the number of E. coli cases.
Both are deadly, E. coli and cholera.Dr Patricks Voua Otomo, Head of the Ecotoxicology Research Laboratory – University of the Free State
As we need new electricity plans, we also need new waste water treatment plans.Dr Patricks Voua Otomo, Head of the Ecotoxicology Research Laboratory – University of the Free State
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
More from Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
The eight VIP Protection Unit members, filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway, said that if they are denied bail, they would be 'deprived' of having enough time to 'adequately prepare' for their internal Saps disciplinary hearings.Read More