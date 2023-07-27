



Africa Melane interviews Dr Patricks Voua Otomo, Head of the Ecotoxicology Research Laboratory at the University of the Free State (UFS).

Earlier this year, the community of Hammanskraal was struck by a deadly cholera outbreak and they can't seem to catch a break.

While the source remains unclear, an independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in nearby rivers.

Picture: Pexels

Given to the nature of the disease, determining the epicenter is challenging.

Otomo says that inadequate waste water treatments need to be addressed to ensure that water provided to communities are clean and safe to consume.

Additionally, providing environmental education to nearby communities can help reduce the number of E. coli cases.

Both are deadly, E. coli and cholera. Dr Patricks Voua Otomo, Head of the Ecotoxicology Research Laboratory – University of the Free State

As we need new electricity plans, we also need new waste water treatment plans. Dr Patricks Voua Otomo, Head of the Ecotoxicology Research Laboratory – University of the Free State

This article first appeared on 702 : 'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'