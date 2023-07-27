Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories that are trending online.

The 82-year-old teacher was filmed writing racially offensive terms on the whiteboard in class while teaching a lesson.

What is quite bizarre in the video is another student is standing right behind her videoing it. Just the fact that she continued to do this while people were in her face videoing it... Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Students were horrified by the lesson, and she allegedly told them not to be hurt by the words as they were not affected by apartheid.

The fact that this is her narrative is just so odd to me. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

The school issued a statement saying that the teacher had been dismissed and ‘deeply regret the incident and any offence it may have caused'.

Some people rush to tell black people to get over racism and apartheid because they ended long ago. They insist that we must forget and move on.



The reality is that you still have to remain vigilant. This teacher at Crawford is an example of why. pic.twitter.com/QGDXyC4vsG ' Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) July 26, 2023

The teacher has also been reported to the SA Council for Educators.

Listen to the interview for more.