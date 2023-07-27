Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories that are trending online.
The 82-year-old teacher was filmed writing racially offensive terms on the whiteboard in class while teaching a lesson.
What is quite bizarre in the video is another student is standing right behind her videoing it. Just the fact that she continued to do this while people were in her face videoing it...Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away
Students were horrified by the lesson, and she allegedly told them not to be hurt by the words as they were not affected by apartheid.
The fact that this is her narrative is just so odd to me.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
The school issued a statement saying that the teacher had been dismissed and ‘deeply regret the incident and any offence it may have caused'.
Some people rush to tell black people to get over racism and apartheid because they ended long ago. They insist that we must forget and move on.' Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) July 26, 2023
The reality is that you still have to remain vigilant. This teacher at Crawford is an example of why. pic.twitter.com/QGDXyC4vsG
The teacher has also been reported to the SA Council for Educators.
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank customers see funds disappear from their accounts
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
The eight VIP Protection Unit members, filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway, said that if they are denied bail, they would be 'deprived' of having enough time to 'adequately prepare' for their internal Saps disciplinary hearings.Read More
GDE to report dismissed Crawford College teacher to SACE for 'promoting' racism
The 82-year-old substitute teacher was dismissed on Monday after she was caught on camera writing racially offensive terms on a whiteboard.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors blame media & civil society for their arrests
The eight men, who are currently suspended from the SAPS VIP Presidential Protection Services Unit, were filmed earlier this month beating three men on the side of the N1 highway in Fourways.Read More
City of Joburg calls for gas explosion to be declared local state of disaster
Exactly one week ago today, a deadly underground gas explosion ripped through the streets of Joburg claiming one life.Read More
N1 assault: SAPS VIP protectors say State's case against them is weak
The eight men who were filmed earlier this month beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.Read More