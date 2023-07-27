'Retirement is imaginary... People are seeking second careers for fulfillment'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing about the increase in people taking on second careers.
Listen to the conversation below.
What's a second career?
Rogers says a second or even third career is about pursuing a dedicated job that you're passionate about after leaving a long-standing one.
"It's not about age, it's about passion, desire and fulfillment," says Rogers.
Rogers says people are learning new skills online and pursuing it to support themselves while loving what they do.
The Culture Lead says this trend is increasing mostly "because we can't retire anymore in this economy. Lots of studies show that retirement is imaginary and only something the one percent can think about."
So, it makes sense that people are finding fulfillment in the way they make money, if most people can't use their money to retire.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - HaveYouHeard
All in all, it's about working to live not living to work.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105972233_listen-to-us-you-small-little-kid-we-run-this-world-close-up-photo-portrait-of-joking-funky-cool-sty.html?term=retirement%2Bfunny&vti=meqzjpi61ftnuzqhhg-1-2
More from Lifestyle
Many believe aromatherapy works but docs still raise an eyebrow
Public acceptance of aromatherapy is high, but that doesn’t mean it works.Read More
Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? Expert weighs in on Twitter's pivot
Rebrands can be risky and timely, but can Elon Musk’s Twitter survive it?Read More
Instagram is making you a bad tourist... Here’s how to travel respectfully
Don't be a bad tourist, be respectful with these tips.Read More
Here's what NOT to do when you're on sick leave
South African United Employers Organisation official Nicky Lurwengu explains what the rules are for sick leave.Read More
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August
Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.Read More
BMW's electric XM is the percfect mixture of comfort and luxury. Got R3.4 mil?
Love luxury, comfort and speed? This car is for you!Read More
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances
A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise.Read More
Puppy yoga, goat meditation... is working out online with pets ethical?
An animal welfare scientist explores what these activities might mean for the cute creatures.Read More
TikTok introduces text-only posts as the social media battle heats up
The battle between social media platforms is escalating.Read More