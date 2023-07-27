Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on
Clement Manyathela speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our international correspondent.
At least 40 people have died deaths and tens of thousands have been evacuated as a result of the fires.
According to Gilchrist, Algeria seems to be the worst affected but other countries including Greece, have also been ravaged by the flames.
In Algeria, 34 people have died in the fires after being trapped by the flames.
Two small Greek cities have been partially evacuated because of the encroaching fires.
The fires come amid extreme heatwaves which is creating extremely harsh conditions.
One fire comes under control, another fire bursts out of control.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Unreal footage of wildfires engulfing coast in Algeria, spreading across 16 provinces and claiming at least 34 lives. The temperatures are at record 50°C/ 122°F, state struggling to copepic.twitter.com/95WkVO9sSC' Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 26, 2023
There is a ring of fire around the Mediterranean.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
8000 firefighters have been deployed to try and fight the fires spreading across the region.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_13594739_house-on-fire.html?vti=nzidhoyykigfljobr4-1-22
