Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Janho Engelbrecht about their concerns that former president Jacob Zuma might not return from Russia to return to a prison cell in South Africa.
It's been more than two weeks since former President Jacob Zuma flew to Russia for "medical treatment", according to his spokesperson.
Mzwanele Manyi told reporters the trip was not a secret and that the President would return once the treatment was complete.
The Democratic Alliance says Mr Zuma ought to be behind bars.
Zuma served only eight weeks of his fifteen-month sentence for contempt of court before being released on medical parole.
Earlier this month the courts found he must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence.
So has Zuma slipped through a legal net, with his trip to Russia, asks Lester Kiewit?
Mr Zuma went to court just before the Constitutional Court passed its judgment.Janho Engelbrecht, MP - Democratic Alliance
A judgment by a court stands until it is overturned by a higher court. There is no higher court than the Constitutional Court.Janho Engelbrecht, MP - Democratic Alliance
The Democratic Alliance is adamant that any time Zuma spent on medical parole should not count towards time served.
Remember, Correctional Services cannot issue a warrant of arrest, but they can seek a warrant from a court.Janho Engelbrecht, MP - Democratic Alliance
Engelbrecht believes the real reason for Zuma being AWOL, is that he is scheduled to face corruption charges on 15 August.
The 15th is just around the corner...Janho Engelbrecht, MP - Democratic Alliance
Those charges relate to alleged corruption in an arms procurement scandal which dates back to the late 1990s when Zuma served as deputy-president.
For more on Jacob Zuma's medical parole click the podcast link above to listen to the complete interview.
