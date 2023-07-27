[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Thabo Shole-Mashao interviews Wendy Kaizer-Philander, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson, Democratic Alliance Women’s Network and Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Director of Gender Equity Unit and political analyst at the University of the Western Cape.
Women are still disproportionally affected by all forms of violence and discrimination in every aspect of life.
As a result, some political parties have women’s leagues aimed at fighting against the oppression of women and advance women’s interests.
RELATED: Gender diversity is a business imperative. It's not a nice-to-have - CEO
Kaizer-Philander says that despite majority of electorates being women and therefore expected to have women's voices heard, it is not the reality.
Through the Women’s Network, she says that they've been able to give a voice to the voiceless to empower and provide women with support, specifically within political structures.
I can confidently say that we've earned our voice.Wendy Kaizer-Philander, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson – Democratic Alliance Women’s Network
It's about empowerment.Wendy Kaizer-Philander, Western Cape Provincial Chairperson – Democratic Alliance Women’s Network
Vilakazi agrees with the sentiments of the Women's Network, however, she argues the fact that in most cases, organisations "lose touch with society", as they focus primarily on the women in the parties, opposed to all women of South Africa.
She adds, that all women, in all sectors of life, should feel the effects of women empowerment, regardless of if they belong to a party or not.
That should be felt by ordinary women in households.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Director of Gender Equity Unit and political analyst – University of the Western Cape
It's a sad reality.Dr Fikile Vilakazi, Director of Gender Equity Unit and political analyst – University of the Western Cape
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Source : Pexels: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA
More from Local
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?
Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.Read More
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'High levels of deadly E. coli detected in Hammanskraal water'
An independent investigation has made a worrying discovery of high levels of E. coli in Hammaskraal's nearby rivers.Read More
TymeBank clients get money back after power outage causes technical glitch
The missing money from TymeBank accounts has been replaced, says TymeBank Chief Commercial Officer Cheslyn Jacobs.Read More
Teacher fired for racist lesson: 'The fact that THIS is her narrative is so odd'
An 82-year-old Crawford substitute teacher has been fired after a video of her writing racist terms during a lesson went viral.Read More
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death
Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s.Read More
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda'
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit.Read More
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
The eight VIP Protection Unit members, filmed assaulting people on the N1 highway, said that if they are denied bail, they would be 'deprived' of having enough time to 'adequately prepare' for their internal Saps disciplinary hearings.Read More
More from Politics
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group
Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.Read More
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'
The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human development lens.Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill
Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.Read More
Mbalula says his remarks on Gordhan's performance a clarion call, not a threat
'Comrade Pravin move faster, or otherwise, we will move you', said the secretary-general during his address at the ANCWL elective conference on Saturday.Read More
Three-horse race to lead the ANC Women's League
The league's former president, Bathabile Dlamini is facing off with former league secretary and Eastern Cape's Sisisi Tolashe and KwaZulu-Natal's Thembeka Mchunu.Read More
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility
As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Africa without being arrested.Read More
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so
As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise.Read More
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals
The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Telkom.Read More
SA’s handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa
South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations.Read More