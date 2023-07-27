YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion logged-in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts, giving it an edge over other social media apps like TikTok and Instagram Reels.
Here's how shorts look on YouTube - it's basically a 10-15 second preview that hooks you (or not) into watching the entire video or episode.
Other than the shorter content, unlike regular videos on YouTube, shorts are vertical (similar to TikTok) in how it presents on the app.
This number is up from 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users for YouTube Shorts announced last year.
Google also said that YouTube brought in $7.67 billion through ads, beating analyst estimates and registering a growth of four percent year-on-year.
The company is also bringing 30-second "unskippable" ads to its premium ad offering YouTube Select.
YouTube is also focusing on multiple offerings apart from ads.
RELATED: TIKTOK INTRODUCES TEXT-ONLY POSTS AS THE SOCIAL MEDIA BATTLE HEATS UP
In April, it started offering pre-sales of the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which will stream in the Fall. YouTube has also reached an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a Max-NFL Sunday Ticket bundle on YouTube TV.
There you go - YouTube is giving other social media apps a run for their money... could this be because shorter content is reigning supreme?
This article first appeared on KFM : YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Source : https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/shorts
More from Entertainment
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!Read More
Sinead O'Connor (56) has died
The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.Read More
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...
Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.Read More
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.Read More
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY!
Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artists.Read More
Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!Read More
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend
It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To.Read More
Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and the finale will air on 26 August.Read More