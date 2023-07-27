#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
We officially have the second R250 000 win on Deal or No Deal South Africa!
Lebogang Tlokana, known as The Funny Chef, is a South African professional chef, comedian, and actress who played for her charity, the Rhema Children's Village, in this second celebrity week on Deal or No Deal South Africa.
She is only the second contestant on #DealorNoDealZA to win the full R250 000 pot! And it is all going to a worthy cause.
Watch the nail-biting (and emotional!) moment below where show host Kat reveals the amount The Funny Chef has won:
Tune in on Thursday (27 July) to #DealorNoDealZA at 7.30 pm on SABC1 and check out Wiseman Mncube (starring in the upcoming BET Africa biopic 'Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza' airing 16 August) playing for his charity, Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche.
This article first appeared on 947 : #DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
More from Entertainment
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.Read More
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!Read More
Sinead O'Connor (56) has died
The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.Read More
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...
Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.Read More
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.Read More
Netball World Cup kicks off with FREE concert at the fan park, 4pm TODAY!
Ahead of the Netball World Cup kick-off on 28 July - the fan park opens today with a free five-hour concert featuring local artists.Read More
Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!Read More
Barbie songs streamed 52 million times on Spotify over films opening weekend
It's a Barbie World and we're singing along. Here are the 10 most streamed Barbie songs on Spotify noted by Music Industry How To.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'
According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.Read More
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar
Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...
When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Many believe aromatherapy works but docs still raise an eyebrow
Public acceptance of aromatherapy is high, but that doesn’t mean it works.Read More
Do rebrands work? Can you trademark an X? Expert weighs in on Twitter's pivot
Rebrands can be risky and timely, but can Elon Musk’s Twitter survive it?Read More
Instagram is making you a bad tourist... Here’s how to travel respectfully
Don't be a bad tourist, be respectful with these tips.Read More
'Retirement is imaginary... People are seeking second careers for fulfillment'
HaveYouHeard Marketing culture lead Brett Rogers speaks about the increasing trend in people pursuing second careers.Read More