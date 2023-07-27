



We officially have the second R250 000 win on Deal or No Deal South Africa!

Lebogang Tlokana, known as The Funny Chef, is a South African professional chef, comedian, and actress who played for her charity, the Rhema Children's Village, in this second celebrity week on Deal or No Deal South Africa.

She is only the second contestant on #DealorNoDealZA to win the full R250 000 pot! And it is all going to a worthy cause.

Watch the nail-biting (and emotional!) moment below where show host Kat reveals the amount The Funny Chef has won:

Tune in on Thursday (27 July) to #DealorNoDealZA at 7.30 pm on SABC1 and check out Wiseman Mncube (starring in the upcoming BET Africa biopic 'Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza' airing 16 August) playing for his charity, Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche.

This article first appeared on 947 : #DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity