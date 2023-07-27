Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
Back in September 2019, Pastor Mark Le Roux took to his Facebook page to post a photograph he took with an impala (buck) he had shot and killed, posing its carcass as if it was driving a bakkie while he lay prone on the roof of the car, tongue out, imitating a freshly killed animal.
In the body of the post, the hunter went on to question his followers as to whether or he should be ashamed that his recent rite to manhood had aroused him in a sexual way, using the Afrikaans sexual euphemism for an erection “… ek het ‘n horing gekry…”
Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse from the Cape of Good Hope's SPCA (who was a friend of Le Roux's on Facebook) saw the post and commented publicly on it, as did many others.
Pieterse commented that only a mentally unstable person would make a mockery of a dead animal, worse for mentioning publicly that he had derived sexual pleasure in taking its life, as a secondary meaning.
Le Roux (the animal hunter) holds a Master’s degree in theology and took offence at Pieterse’s comment - taking him to court, alleging defamation and reputational damage for R200 000.
At court, on Wednesday (26 July) the pastor alleged that he suffered a career set-back as a result of Pieterse’s comment; he was not invited back to preach at his church and also that he lost the trust and admiration of a sector of the community he was proud to administer to – the LGBQT audience, who were reportedly as appalled as Pieterse by the man of God’s behaviour.
As part of the pastor's defense plea before the court in justifying his actions, he went on record during cross examination saying...
The Lord gives us control of the animals to take care of.Buck-Hunting Pastor - Defense
On cross-examination, it was put to him that if this was indicative of "care", silence pursued.
What was intended is that he should have anticipated that his post and admission of arousal at the act of killing would invoke public outcry and that his deeds and words would be considered to be in extremely poor taste – not least of all by someone whose job it is to ensure that society fosters a healthy respect for all creatures, and definitely to not use sexual innuendo at an animal’s dignity’s expense.
At the heart of the matter, legal-council for Pieterse, Advocate Quintin Steyn, defended their client’s post on the basis of animal cruelty and freedom of speech; reminding and started by addressing the court that while the Constitutional Court recognises the sentience of all animals, all members of our society bear a responsibility to uphold standards of animal welfare and to recognise the dignity of all animals.
The court ruled in Pieterse’s favour, dismissing Le Roux’s case and awarding Pieterse costs which costs also included that of his legal team and counsel.
The SPCA and Jaco Pieterse extend their heartfelt gratitude to the legal counsel of Advocate Quintin Steyn and Wright Attorneys Inc who represented Mr. Pieterse on a pro bono basis on this risk, based on principle.
This was a win for animal welfare and for the dignity of all animals.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA
This win is a landmark court case showing that using animal kills to garner some likes and shares on social media is inhumane.
This article first appeared on KFM : Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
