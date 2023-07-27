[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Uveka Rangappa interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.
Here’s the awful reality: Every time you go to pay anyone or any business for anything, you owe it to yourself to consider the possibility that you could be about to send your money into the account of a fraudster or at least a company you didn’t choose to do business with.
To combat this, perhaps it's a good idea to call the company that's sent you an invoice and check that the banking details are actually those of the company.
While all this extra admin may become a burden, business email compromise is a real thing – fraudsters are hacking into email servers and tamper with business invoices, removing their bank account details and substituting them with their own.
The latest 'trend' seems to be the listing of fake Airbnb's where scammers trick guests into booking and paying for a property that doesn't actually exist.
Before booking a property, Knowler suggests researching the host and the listing. This includes looking at reviews from previous guests and check the host's verification status.
If a host has no reviews or verification, it may be a red flag.
As a extra security blanket, instead of communicating via email or phone, communicate with the host through Airbnb's messaging system to ensure that conversations are being recorded.
Lastly, always pay through Airbnb's secure payment system. Should anything go wrong at a later stage and a refund it needed, it ensures that your payment is protected.
Check everything, assume the worst.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
