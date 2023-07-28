Khayelitsha tween saves 3-day-old pup (now named Jelly Bean) from certain death





This lucky little pup was saved after being found on the pavement and taken to Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha.

Cats have nine lives, but this gorgeous little pup, found on the side of the road, seems to have been given an extra one courtesy of a caring kid from Khayelitsha.

The young girl, who realised the dog would likely not survive long on the street, picked up the precious from the pavement, thereby saving its life.

Ten-year-old Andiswa Kwele is being hailed as an animal hero by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic staff in Khayelitsha, where Kwele took the little dog after finding him on the road.

Andiswa Kwele was walking home from school when she noticed the puppy.

Many people would walk right past, but this young child picked the puppy up and walked all the way to Mdzananda to get it to help. Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

The puppy, just three days old, was immediately wrapped in a blanket, placed on a warm water bottle and bottle-fed with puppy milk.

The puppy, now named Jelly Bean, is doing very well and is being fostered by one of the clinic’s veterinarians until he is ready to be adopted.

Seeing children act in this way shows me that our education programmes are working... Sr Heidi May, General Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

We are proud to announce that we have gained permission to start animal education in four schools in their life orientation classes. We started these classes at the beginning of this school term and will be working on entering more schools for the rest of the year. Sr Heidi May, General Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

The animal clinic has a strong focus on community education with a variety of programmes including on-site education, door-to-door education, school classes and events in partnership with other organisations.

Looks like the education programmes are working - well done Andiswa!

