Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA).
115 CEOs of South Africa's top companies have signed a pledge to assist government with initiatives to fixing several problems.
South Africa faces an array of issues, most notably being Eskom's power crisis.
Other problems include an ailing economy, crime & corruption, crumbling infrastructure and security concerns.
The companies are from a range of sectors, including energy & mining, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, logistics and industrial.
The pledge states, 'As South African business leaders, we firmly believe in the immense potential of our country. We are committed to building it and have come together to address the current challenges to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth. Through strategic partnerships and focused interventions, we have the power to make a significant and positive impact on our nation, creating hope for all South Africans. We are resolutely committed to being a force for good'.
The pledge also commits to forming partnerships with various other stakeholders in society.
...what we've got is an overwhelming level of support from a significant number of additional companies, not only concerned about the current situation in the country in all of those areas, but prepared to put their expertise, skills and resources behind these initiatives.Martin Kingston, member of Business for South Africa
I think it sends a very strong signal, not just about the size of the problem, but about the level of commitment and patriotism expressed by all of these companies across every sector of the economy.Martin Kingston, member of Business for South Africa
It's not just large companies, but the small ones as well that are very much at risk. It's in their self interest to make sure that we can address the issues of loadshedding...Martin Kingston, member of Business for South Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/adam121/adam1212008/adam121200800251/153268627-business-persons-holding-lifebuoy-together-business-assistance-and-professional-law-consultation.jpg
More from Business
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health
How do we reduce anxiety about money?Read More
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets.Read More
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?
Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August
Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike.Read More
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes?
What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes?Read More
[LISTEN] Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for Russia-Africa summit revoked
This week, without explanation, Daily Maverick’s press accreditation for the Russia-Africa summit was revoked.Read More
[LISTEN] Steinhoff delisted from JSE after shareholders dissolve company
Steinhoff's shareholders have chosen to dissolve the company and remove it from the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges.Read More
Finance Feature: Why you should NEVER lie to SARS about your finances
A recent win in a High Court case shows that SARS may know more about your bank account than you realise.Read More