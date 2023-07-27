Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health

27 July 2023 8:30 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Galileo Capital

How do we reduce anxiety about money?

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital.

Whether we like it or not, money plays a significant role in our overall well-being and mental health.

Money-related stress and anxiety can impact us in various ways, leading to sleepless nights, strained relationships, and decreased productivity.

Some common money-related concerns are fear of scarcity, fear of failure, or fear of missing out.

So how do we reduce anxiety about money?

According to Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital, being open and honest about your financial situation is an important step towards financial freedom.

Unfortunately...money is probably one of the two or three biggest sources of stress that we all deal with everyday.

Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital

It's something we generally won't talk about. it's generally not acceptable to tell people you're struggling.

Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital
Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com
Picture: © sifotography/123rf.com

He adds that anyone that's mentally affected by their finances should seek support from friends, family and mental health professionals.

Ingram says other practical tips to becoming more financially secure include developing a debt repayment plan, as well as a spending plan to ensure you live within your means, rather than incurring more debt.

Another important aspect about our money habits includes being financially literate.

He says this will lead to money being less intimidating and stressful as you learn more about personal finance topics.

It's an issue facing a lot of people, and something we probably need to spend a bit of time talking about more regularly and make it a bit more acceptable for people to put up their hands and say, 'I'm not ok'.

Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital

The problem I guess is that it's not really socially acceptable to kinda sit down with your mates and say 'I'm going through a mental health crisis, and it relates to money'.

Warren Ingram, co-founder of Galileo Capital

Listen to the audio for more.




