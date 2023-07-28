N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
JOHANNESBURG - The defence lawyers representing the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile said there wouldn’t be public outrage if they are released on bail.
The eight VIP Protection Unit members appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where they face charges of assault, causing malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.
Earlier in July, a video emerged showing the men beating up civilians on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.
READ MORE:
-
N1 assault: Mashatile's protectors fear losing jobs if bail application denied
-
N1 highway attack: Accused's defence questions credibility of viral video
-
N1 assault: Lawyers rubbish argument VIP Unit members are unruly on SA roads
On Wednesday, Advocate Fanie Kabani, representing four of the accused, told the court that police bowed to pressure from the media and civil society to make an arrest.
However, on Thursday, another defence lawyer, Mbhoni Mahlaule, denied that there would be any external pressure from the media or the public if the accused were released on bail.
"We don’t have evidence that their release will cause a sense of shock in the public or undermine public peace, public order, or undermine or jeopardise the justice system or bail systems.
"As it stands your worship, we don’t even have protestors outside court indicating their dissatisfaction, should the accused be released on bail."
The prosecution team argued the accused men would pose a threat to the safety of the witnesses if they are released.
A decision on bail is expected on 4 August.
This article first appeared on EWN : N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.Read More
Khayelitsha tween saves 3-day-old pup (now named Jelly Bean) from certain death
Ten-year-old Andiswa Kwele has been hailed as an animal hero by the Mdzananda Animal Clinic staff in Khayelitsha.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More