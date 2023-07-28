



According to the South African Weather Service, Cape Town is going to be VERY cold with thundershowers, lightning and heavy rain expected over the weekend (28-30 July).

Here's a quick look at the forecast...

Saturday

Screengrab from SAWS website: https://www.weathersa.co.za/home/sevendaysdetailed?city=_Cape%20Town

Sunday

Screengrab from SAWS website: https://www.weathersa.co.za/home/sevendaysdetailed?city=_Cape%20Town

Rain is predicted to drizzle over into Monday as the sky clears for the rest of the week ahead.

SAWS warns that heavy rain and thundershowers might cause flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal) which could result in damage to property and infrastructure.

If you're on the road, prepare for slow traffic and accidents.

"Essential services such as water and electricity may also be affected while some communities could be temporarily inaccessible," according to SAWS. We think a weekend indoors matches this weather prediction - stay warm!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER] BRRRR! Thundershowers, and lightning expected over the weekend