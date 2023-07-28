



JOHANNESBURG - Controversial tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti has been showered with praise by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema at the party’s 10th anniversary birthday dinner.

Mazzotti gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission.

The businessman was among several guests who attended the event held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday night.

Family members of the Marikana massacre, students from the party’s writing competition and relatives of leaders in the organisation were all in attendance.

Malema also claimed his table was sold for three times more than the R1.2 million asking price.

As the EFF looks back at its decade-long journey, the party said this cannot not be done without acknowledging Mazzotti.

Malema mentioned the tobacco dealer several times, calling for a round of applause as he praised Mazzotti’s decision to pay for the EFF to get on the ballot for the 2014 general elections.

“We are very proud of Adriano Mazzotti and are not ashamed to associate with him. We don’t know his business because he’s not our business partner.”

While Mazzotti is yet to be charged, it’s alleged he built his fortune through the involvement of illicit cigarette dealings and smuggling.

Malema said the EFF has never made Mazzotti’s contributions a secret.

“We don’t run an underworld, we are running an above world and don’t be scared that we are part of anything that Mazzotti does. Mazzotti has never been arrested.”

The fighters are due to hold a diplomatic breakfast on Friday, with a rally set to follow at FNB stadium on Saturday.

This article first appeared on EWN : Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'