



Africa Melane speaks to tournament director Priscilla Masisi ahead of the start of the Netball World Cup today (28 July).

The Cape Town ICC will come alive today (28 July) as the Netball World Cup kicks off.

Sixteen teams are coming together in Cape Town for the tournament which runs until 6 August.

Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be action-packed, with 60 matches played across two courts.

RELATED: 'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'

The tournament comprises three phases – two group phases before the knockout and placing phase.

While the teams have been hard at work preparing and training, they have also been taking in the beautiful sites that Cape Town has to offer.

[The teams] are enjoying Cape Town. Priscilla Masisi, tournament director – Netball World Cup

She adds that Team SA - ranked fifth in the world - has a really good chance of taking it all the way.

We have competitors, and a strong team and they have done well so they do stand a good chance. Priscilla Masisi, tournament director – Netball World Cup

Looking to get in on the action? Tickets are still available if you’re in Cape Town.

A fan park has also been set up outside the Cape Town ICC.

RELATED: Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July

For everyone else, be sure to tune in to SuperSport and SABC for the live broadcasts.

The opening ceremony takes place today (28 July) at 4 pm.

There will also be four games on the court today:

• 9 am: New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago

• 11 am: Australia v Zimbabwe

• 6 pm: South Africa v Wales

• 8 pm: England v Barbados

You can find the full fixtures for the group stages here.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on 947 : Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!