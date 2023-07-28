Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Clement Manyathela speaks with Panyaza Lesufi, Premier of Gauteng.
South Africa has the highest unemployment rate in the world (32.9% in the first quarter of this year).
The Gauteng Provincial Government’s Nasi Ispani (here is a job) employment campaign closed on 14 July.
Some of the jobs offered included roles for crime prevention wardens, solar panel technician trainees and waste management personnel.
On Thursday, 40 000 appointment letters were handed out to successful job seekers at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Some opposition parties claim that this is being used as a tactic to score votes before the next year's election.
The one that claims must provide evidence.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Premier
If you give people medication in hospitals or you give children food in our schools you will be accused of campaigning.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Premier
He says that the roles being created will address some of the major problems we face such as high crime rates, the energy crisis and keeping our cities clean.
Lesufi says that this is not just about receiving jobs but about giving training to the people involved in the programme.
We want to migrate into a digital economy. There are a lot of skills that we need there, so we will invest in those young people.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Premier
[WATCH] Thousands of job seekers are lined up at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto to receive appointment letters. This is part of the Gauteng Government’s Nasi Ispani mass recruitment programme. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/IgemEsUvHU' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2023
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
