



Rapper and television personality Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye was released on R10 000 bail after being arrested for rape, attempted murder and assault.

The hip-hop artist appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police earlier that day.

The National Prosecuting Authority says a case of rape was opened in February last year, the complainant alleging the incidents took place between 2006 and 2009, The Citizen reports.

This is not the first time Jub Jub has faced serious charges, in 2010 he and a friend were sentenced to 25 years in jail for murder, attempted murder and three related offences.

The pair were drag racing under the influence on a public road near a school.

Four children were killed and two others were seriously injured.

The pairs' murder convictions were overturned in 2014 and sentences were reduced to 10 years, starting from 2012.

Jub Jub was released on parole in 2017, after serving four years.

In another incident in 2016, the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, who the has a son with, accused him of physically abusing her.

In 2021, another ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont, accused Jub Jub of having raped her during the relationship a decade ago.

This article first appeared on 947 : Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder